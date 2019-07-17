Time is running out to enter the Kiwifruit Ambassador contest, with the closing date for entries July 24.

The title has been resurrected this year to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the creation of the name kiwifruit, with a celebration next month including naming the recipient of the title.

The contest and celebration is being organised jointly by Epic Te Puke and Creative Te Puke.

''A get-together for those wanting to find out more was held at the weekend with around 18 people attending.

Kiwifruit Ambassador is about talent, leadership, community spirit,'' says Epic Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

Initially, the idea was to bring back the ambassador as a retail promotion for the town.

''But when word got out Creative Te Puke called for a meeting and everybody was keen to bring back the event for it - that is how the two organisations got to work together on this,'' says Rebecca.

''We decided the ambassador would be someone who can bring talent as well as leadership and personality to the role.''

She says those who went along to the meeting at the weekend were confident and showed they would make great contestants.

''There are all these cool things happening behind the scenes in the community and lots of community gems. We want those people to come forward and share with the community what they are doing.''

She says the competition is a platform for them and the winner will be able to build their profile and help with their project or activity.

Epic Te Puke chairwoman Sue Peat says the role of the ambassador will be to showcase the town and the fact that kiwifruit is important to the town.

The winner will hold the title for 12 months, receive 1200 EPIC Dollars to spend in Te Puke and will be invited to attend a range of community events.

On August 9 MC Miriama Smith will entertain and interview 10 selected contestants.

Entries are welcomed from anyone living in the wider Te Puke area, and entry forms can be picked up from the Te Puke Times office or Te Puke Super Liquor.

The event will showcase a video, put together by Te Puke High School students, sharing kiwifruit festivities from the past.

The Kiwifruit Queen contest began in 1978 as part of the Kiwifruit festival.

The first kiwifruit queen was Andrea Earl of Katikati.

In 2008 the title was changed from to Kiwifruit Ambassador.

The first winner of the new title was Stephanie Kivell.

The last kiwifruit Ambassador contest was held in 2011 when Emily Bristow was the winner.