Join Jamie, Daniel, Lashes and producer Lee Piper for a special edition of The Country as we revisit this morning's World Cup action.
Guests include:
Kieran McAnulty
The former TAB sports bookie and current Labour List MP for Wairarapa is in London for the Parliamentarian's Cricket World Cup. We get his take on a day at Lord's he will never forget. A day that turned into a bookie's nightmare!
Farmer Tom Martin
Earlier this morning we caught up with our UK correspondent (and social media influencer) to ask if he watched the cricket, the tennis or the Grand Prix? And what's it like for Englishman to finally win something?
And you!
We take your calls as a nation reflects on an amazing finish to the World Cup and ponders what could have been.
Listen to the show below: