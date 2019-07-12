Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the Communications Manager for Forest Owners Association Don Carson, on the reasons for the crash in log prices.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service weather forecaster makes his debut on The Country.

Advertisement

Don Carson:

We look at the reasons for the crash in log prices with the PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's panel features the chief executive and brand ambassador, respectively, of Norwood as we talk farming, footy, electric vehicles, Fonterra shares and romance.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the utterance of Julie Anne Genter, the political choices available to Simon Bridges and whether Winston will have departed this mortal coil before going into coalition with National.

Grant Nisbett:

This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week sees us to heading to Wanaka for the first Ranfurly Shield challenge of the year but our money's going on the Black Caps at Lords in the CWC Final.