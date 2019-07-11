Police are investigating after several sheep were found shot and killed in the paddock of a South Otago farm on Wednesday.

Police said it is appealing for information from the public after a farmer found three sheep either dead or dying of gunshot wounds in a paddock near a public roadside.

Police said it believed the incident at the Kaiwera farm may have taken place at some time over the weekend of July 6-7.

This means "the animals would have suffered immensely in that time," police said.

Advertisement

Police are also seeking information after receiving reports about gunshot damage done to letterboxes in the area over the past several months.

Police urge anyone with information about these incidents, or who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area to contact Constable Andy Denny of Clinton Police on 03 419 9060, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.