Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up on the big rural stories of the day, while obsessing over the Black Caps beating favourites India to make the World Cup final.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers didn't watch the cricket but she's keeping a wary eye on farmer submissions to the Zero Carbon Bill, the gun buy-back scheme and the potential use of EVs on farms.

Simon Bridges:

We find National's leader across the ditch and he's about to have a 'schooner with Sco Mo'. We also look at gangs growing cannabis (legally) and whether there's a double-standard in this country when it comes to effluent discharges into our waterways.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent in the back of beyond as he journeys to Lake Eyre to see a once-in-a-lifetime nature phenomenon.

Tom Ruddenklau:

The GM of Volkswagen New Zealand applauds the government's decision to encourage Kiwis into EVs but he says they're not for everyone - and that includes farmers and tradies.

Craig Wiggins:

We talk to one of the driving forces behind a 'farming families day at the races' for the rural community in Canterbury and surrounding regions on Sunday, July 14, at the Ashburton Trotting Club.