Trade, strategy andpolicy manager at NZ Apples and Pears Gary Jones said Hawke's Bay was about 2000 workers short during the most recent season, and without an increase in RSE numbers the shortage was expected to top 2000 for the upcoming season.
"This is about half the number the industry needs for Hawke's Bay to actually pick the crop."
Jones said it would take several years to rebalance the "damaging" labour shortage the industry had developed.
He said one of the challenges Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway had set the industry was to provide accommodation for seasonal workers without negatively affecting New Zealand families.
Jones said the Angus Inn and prefabricated housing on Omahu Rd were good examples of accommodation which housed RSE workers over the season, but were also used for emergency accommodation for Kiwis.
Last Friday, industry leaders and Hastings District Council met with Lees-Galloway to discuss the issue.