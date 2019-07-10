Hawke's Bay fruitgrowers are hoping for an extra 1000 Recognised Seasonal Employer workers for the next season.

New Zealand Apples and Pears CEO Alan Pollard said next season's numbers had not been set yet, but the industry was hoping for an extra 1000.

He said allocating the needed RSE workers would also help businesses who don't hire RSEs, because other forms of labour could be reallocated to them.

He said the industry needed long-term certainty around RSE numbers, to ensure they could invest in infrastructure, including accommodation, to alleviate housing pressure on the rest of the community.

