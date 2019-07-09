Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Professor Keith Woodford about the current slump in New Zealand's log prices.

On with the show:

Professor Keith Woodford:

The future of forestry and Fonterra are on the menu as we chew the farming fat with one of New Zealand's leading agri-business academics.

Advertisement

Jeff Grant:

We head to the UK on the eve of the Black Caps Cricket World Cup semi-final to talk to New Zealand's Red Meat Industry Representative for Brexit and FTAs in Europe. We also discuss the World Shearing Champs and the OECD prediction that agricultural output growth will keep food prices low over the coming decade.

Todd Clark:

Our Lexington-based US Correspondent ponders farming sheep, cattle, chickens, turkeys, hemp and making hay in the 'Kentucky rain'.

Shane McManaway:

Wairarapa farmer and the chief executive of Allflex discusses the transition from the a boardroom in New York to the deer yards in Carterton. Plus we talk planting trees, electric vehicles, electronic ID for livestock and the road to recovery for Wairarapa's most famous son.