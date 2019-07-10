Richard "Dick" Nelson Langdon, the last known survivor of the British and Irish Lions' great escape against North Auckland in 1950, passed away on Saturday at 95.

A grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, a service for Langdon will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance - 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangārei at 1.30pm tomorrow followed by interment at Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery.

In 2017, Langdon was honoured as a guest of NZ Rugby at the Lions' match at the Northland Events Centre against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

The wing/centre was on the park in 1950 and from what he was told by the Lions players, North Auckland were robbed of a famous victory - ultimately losing 8-6.

Also known as Dick, the former Northland wing/centre is seen here with Northland Rugby Union chief executive Alistair McGinn (left) in 2017. Photo / File

There was a mighty roar from the fans as John Smith, playing at centre, zig-zagged his way through the Lions before dropping the ball on to the boot and regaining possession and diving under the posts.

Unfortunately for Smith, Langdon and the North Auckland side, it was disallowed.

In an interview with the Northern Advocate in 2017, Langdon said he heard from the Lions side that they thought Smith had sealed their fate.

"The fans all reckon John Smith scored that try under the posts. We went and had a drink with the Lions and they said it was a try.

"The ref didn't have a great match," Langdon said with a laugh.

"That was supposed to be the best Northland team ever but I don't know about that."