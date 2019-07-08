Since he was just a little boy growing up on the family farm, for Napier man Regan Judd it has always been about "getting out there".

Getting outside and getting involved, and learning and taking on challenges, which is what sparked the 23-year-old into entering the 2019 Hawke's Bay Young Fruitgrower of the Year competition, which he went on and won.

"It was my first go at it and yeah, I'm pretty happy," he said.

"And mum and dad were there so they were stoked."

He fought off seven other fine contestants to take the regional title and he will