Since he was just a little boy growing up on the family farm, for Napier man Regan Judd it has always been about "getting out there".

Getting outside and getting involved, and learning and taking on challenges, which is what sparked the 23-year-old into entering the 2019 Hawke's Bay Young Fruitgrower of the Year competition, which he went on and won.

"It was my first go at it and yeah, I'm pretty happy," he said.

"And mum and dad were there so they were stoked."

He fought off seven other fine contestants to take the regional title and he will now go on to represent the Bay at the national Young Grower of the Year competition, which will be staged in Tauranga on October 1 and 2.

"It's a big step, another level up and another challenge," he said.

Hawke's Bay Young Fruitgrower of the Year Regan Judd with his trophy.

The main challenge was that the national competition involved a wider variety of sections from across the great horticultural landscape.

"Not just apples and summer fruit that I am involved with."

But he's happy to kick into swot mode and learn as much as he can.

Which he did to a degree with the regional competition as the company he is a senior leading hand with, T&G Pipfruit, deals in certain varieties which differed from varieties other companies, and contestants, dealt with.

There were also tractor-driving challenges, a spot of fencing, irrigation work and delivering a talk at the dinner event after the BNZ National Horticulture Field Day.

He entered the competition because he wanted to meet other people within the industry he may not have had the opportunity to meet and to test his skills and knowledge.

And to learn.

His interest in the outdoors emerged early, as it naturally would, while he grew up on his parents' dairy farm in Rangitikei.

"Didn't want to stay inside — had to get outside," he said.

He said a couple of his teachers at secondary school were highly supportive of his desire to move into the world of horticulture and his focus on "the growing side of it all".

He also did the "horticultural thing" at university and has now been with T&G Pipfruit for about two-and-a-half years.

Away from work the outdoors continues to beckon.

On the sporting front he's played hockey and when he can he heads into the wilder countryside for a spot of hunting.

"The talent of young people entering the horticulture industry is superb," Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Mike Chapman said.

"It offers very varied and rewarding career paths as well as tremendous challenges, thanks to changing on-farm and consumer demands."

Chapman said it was crucial they attract young people to the horticulture industry, nurture their talent, and celebrate their development and success.

Judd will take on the five other regional competition winners from Pukekohe, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Nelson and Central Otago.