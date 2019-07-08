Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the youngest-ever Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final winner, James Robertson.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert tells us about a significant change coming to our weather pattern.

Advertisement

James Robertson:

History was made on Saturday night in Napier with the crowning of the 51st Young Farmer of the Year, who brings new meaning the word 'Young', as the 22 year old Fonterra trade strategist from the Northern Region became the youngest contestant ever to take out the grand final.

Rowena Duncum:

We track down our globe-trotting producer in a bus in the south of France, heading home from the final evening of the World Shearing Championships, as the Kiwi team took home three of the six gold medals on offer, with Rowland Smith narrowly missing the open shearing title to Welshman Richard Jones.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we discuss an apology from MPI over M.bovis, the alleged bullying tactics of the gun buy back scheme, and another Crusaders victory.