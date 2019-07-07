The Allflex New Zealand Shearing and Woolhandling team has dominated the last day of the 18th World Championships today by winning three of the six titles in France.

Pride of place went to Canterbury blade shearers Allan Oldfield and Tony Dobbs who scored a double, causing a boilover by beating previous regular champions South Africa in the teams final.

Oldfield and Dobbs then went on to finish first and fourth respectively in the individual championship, with Oldfield beating defending champion Mayenseke Shweni.

Pagan Karauria after winning the French All Nations Open woolhandling final. Photo / Doug Laing

Dobbs had previously won the individual title at the 1988 World Championships in Masterton.

The other triumph was in the teams woolhandling final where Sheree Alabaster, of Taihape, and Pagan Karauria, of Alexandra, maintained New Zealand's stranglehold on the title, from the victory by Joel Henare and Maryanne Baty in Invercargill two years ago.

The New Zealand national anthem was thus played after each of the first three presentations in the lengthy closing ceremony and prizegiving.

Karauria was third in the individual final won by Aled Jones, of Wales, and Alabaster was fourth.

It was however only the third time in the 18 championships since the first in 1977 that New Zealand did not win either of the two machine shearing titles.

The lineup after the French All Nations Open machine shearing final: from left Richard Jones (Wales) 1, Rowland Smith (New Zealand) 2, Gavin Mutch (Scotland) 3, Jack Fagan (New Zealand) 4, Ivan Scott (Ireland) 5, Cam Ferguson (New Zealand) 6. Photo / Doug Laing

Hawke's Bay shearers Rowland Smith and Cam Ferguson were third in the teams event won by Scottish shearers Gavin Mutch and Calum Shaw, and were second and third in the individual event won by Richard Jones, of Wales.

The teams event was a big moment for Scotland which will host the next championships at the 20th anniversary Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh in 2022.

Results from the 18th Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhanding Championships in Le Dorat, France, on Thursday-Sunday July 4-7, 2019:

Machine shearing

Individual final (20 sheep): Richard Jones (Wales) 1; Rowland Smith (New Zealand) 2; Cam Ferguson (New Zealand) 3; Ivan Scott (Ireland) 4; Calum Shaw (Scotland) 5; Jack Robinson (Northern Ireland) 6.

Teams final (20 sheep): Scotland (Gavin Mutch/Calum Shaw) 1; Wales (Alun Lloyd Jones/Richard Jones) 2; New Zealand (Cam Ferguson/Rowland Smith) 3; England (Adam Berry/Stuart Connor) 4; Northern Ireland (Jack Robinson/Ivan Scott) 5; France (Loic Leygonie/Thimoleon Resneau) 6.

Blade shearing:

llan Oldfield (New Zealand) 1; Mayenseke Shweni (South Africa) 2; Bonile Rabela (South Africa) 3; Tony Dobbs (New Zealand) 4; Johnathon Dalla (Australia) 5; Andrew Mudge (England) 6.

Individual final (six sheep):

Teams final (six sheep): New Zealand (Tony Dobbs/Allan Oldfield) 1; South Africa (Bonile Rabela/Mayenseke Shweni) 2; England (Andrew Mudge/George Mudge) 3; Australia (Johnathon Dalla/Ken French) 4; Ireland (Peter Heraty/Martin Hopkins) 5; Scotland (Mark Armstrong/Brian Perks) 6.

Woolhandling:

Individual final: Aled Jones (Wales) 1; Rosie Kennan (Scotland) 2; Pagan Karauria (New Zealand) 3; Sheree Alabaster (New Zealand) 4.

Teams final: New Zealand (Sheree Alabaster/Pagan Karauria) 1; Scotland (Rosie Keenan/Audrey Lamb) 2; France (Lucie Grancher/Adele Lemercier) 3.