This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's chief executive Todd Charteris on the bank's latest Rural Confidence Survey.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a renowned farming academic who has her say on the proposed sale of Westland Milk Products, cancer causes and cures, and the return of the Federated Farmers' Annual Awards tonight in Wellington.

Rob Hewett:

The Chairman of Silver Fern Farms (and Chairman-elect of Farmlands) yarns about stags, pigs, swine fever, cooperatives and the SFF Farmer Conference in Christchurch (30 July to 1 August).

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive comments on the bank's latest farmer confidence survey which sees improved sentiment among sheep and beef farmers as well as horticulturalists whereas dairy remains flat.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who wants to declare a "PC Stupidity Emergency" in response to the plethora of Climate Emergencies being declared.

Farmer Tom Martin:

One month on from our last chat to our UK correspondent, the Cricket World Cup and the prospect of Wimbledon, has seen the late spring/early summer drought break - big time. We also talk about the prospects of Boris Johnson and British cropping farmers.

Marc Rivers (Fonterra CFO) and Andy Thompson:

We take a closer look at the two big stories from yesterday - the sale of Westland Milk Products to Chinese dairy company Yili and the Fonterra share price tanking to as low as $3.49.