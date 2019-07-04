Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with West Coast correspondent Andy Thompson, who is keeping a watchful eye on the Westland Milk Products shareholder voting process today.
Andy Thompson:
We go to Greymouth as we await the result of world's worst-kept secret - the sale of the dairy cooperative Westland Milk Products to Chinese investor Yili.
Nathan Guy:
National's Spokesperson for Agriculture sits in for his leader, Simon Bridges, and we lament the loss of a dairy farming cooperative and get stuck into the anti-dairy lobby which appears to include David Parker in its ranks.
Rowena Duncum:
We find The Country's executive producer in a heatwave in the south of France as we await the World Shearing Champs over the next four days.
Blair Shortall:
We preview the FMG Young Farmer Grand Final which gets underway in Hawke's Bay today.
Steve Hollander:
The founder of the NZ Rural Games unveils a new sponsor for 2020 and we find out how two Massey University students have ended up being the accidental new World Egg Throwing Champions.
Chris Russell:
Today we find our Australian correspondent in the Adelaide where we talk about a beautiful city, wool, droughts and cricket.
