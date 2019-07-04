A Tauranga man who has spent recent days babysitting resting seals on the shores of the city's waterways warns people to expect many more over the next few weeks.

Nathan Pettigrew holds a Department of Conservation (DoC) marine mammal permit for orca, whales and seals and volunteers his time to ensure they are kept safe. This week, he kept watch on a small female seal at Maungatapu Park and moved another away from a Mauao walking track.

Pettigrew said the unusual napping locations prompted concern from people worried seals were sick and showing up in "weird" places. However, there was nothing to be concerned about, he said. And such sightings were only expected to increase at this time of year as seals begin finding spots to rest after swimming from as far as the South Island, he said.

Seal numbers had steadily been growing since seal hunting was outlawed in 1946, which could account for increased sightings, he said.

"When they show up, they could turn up anywhere. Parks, roads, residential addresses. You name it. There is nowhere they won't go."

In previous years, seals have been found in Tauranga napping on at Salisbury Wharf, Chapel St and even on a Welcome Bay Rd resident's living room couch.

The seal resting on the Mauao track this week was moved on as a safety precaution due to foot traffic and potential dangers to children. At Maungatapu, Pettigrew put up signs to ask people to put their dogs back on leads.

"It's still not quite 'mainstream' to see a seal at a park or up and on the Mount track - People were walking within a foot of it and still not seeing it," he said.

"With seals, the key is to give them space. This keeps both parties safe. Seals are incredibly strong, have a good set of teeth and are surprisingly fast on land."

The Department of Conservation recommends people keep 20m distance from any seal.

Biodiversity ranger Jamie Quirk said the department received calls every year by people concerned about seals sleeping, drifting, crying, coughing and sneezing, which were all normal behaviours.

People are asked to phone 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) if there was a genuine need for attention, such as a seal being harassed by people or dogs.



If you encounter a seal on or near a beach, leave it to rest and:

Always keep dogs on a leash, under control and away from seals

Ensure you keep small children at a safe distance and under your control when watching seals

Don't get closer than 20m

Do not get between the seal and the sea

Do not touch or feed the seal

Penalties

All seals, sea lions, dolphins and whales are protected under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978. It's an offence to harass, disturb, injure or kill marine mammals.

Anyone charged with harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a marine mammal faces a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine to a maximum of $250,000.

Sources - Department of Conservation