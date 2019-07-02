Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to North Otago farmer Jane Smith who reckons New Zealand is facing a Politically Correct Emergency rather than a climate change one.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture has his say on the controversial sale of Westland, the ongoing debate over the use of GE to mitigate climate change at the Primary Industry Summit and we talk about Dr. Merlyn Hay, whose work led to the identification of Mycoplasma Bovis in New Zealand, which saw her take out the Outstanding Contribution to the Primary Industries Award last night.

Advertisement

Rob Hewett:

The Chairman of Silver Fern Farms (and Chairman-elect of Farmlands) yarns about stags, pigs, swine fever, cooperatives and the SFF Farmer Conference in Christchurch (30 July to 1 August).

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who wants to declare a PC Stupidity Emergency in response to the plethora of Climate Emergencies being declared.

Rod Oram:

We head to Little Rock Arkansas to ask this business commentator "Why Westland is being gobbled up by Yili?"

Neil McAra:

The Findex Head of Agribusiness tells us why the key to the future of running your agribusiness is the people - not so much what you pay them but more so the workplace environment you create for them.