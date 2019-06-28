This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay quizzed Rabobank's Dairy Analyst Emma Higgins on why she's sticking with her forecast $7-15 milk price for the 2019-20 season.

This week's top interviews are:

Sarah Perriam:

We talk to one of the women behind the "Speak Up" tour which will see 21 year old Lincoln University student Elle Perriam go to 16 venues nationwide on behalf of her charity 'Will to Live' in the ongoing fight to reduce rural suicide.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri looks back on another good season for kiwifruit growers and forward to a burgeoning industry that is growing with a real consumer focus.

Chris Garland:

Is a Wairarapa farm consultant who comments on the comments of 'local' farmer James Cameron, the forestry vs pastoral debate and the primary sector planets aligning for farmers.

Emma Higgins:

We ask Rabobank's Dairy Analyst why she's sticking with her forecast $7-15 milk price for the 2019-20 season when the key ingredient, whole milk powder, has fallen for the past six GDT auctions.

Steve Carden:

We yarn to the chief executive of New Zealand's biggest farming operation Pāmu, about whether it's providing a good return to the Crown, and we look at some of the technology innovations the state-owned farmer is driving, such as deer milk cosmetics and woollen insulation for houses.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM and New Zealand First leader is at his combative best as he shares his wisdom on the National Party leadership, Labour's cabinet reshuffle, banking, Boris and Winston Churchill.