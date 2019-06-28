KAIPARA CONNECTION

Dargaville may be the Kumara Capital of New Zealand – but does that mean you'll pull a sweet deal on the price of those sweet potatoes?

Photos posted to social media show "Dargaville" kumara being sold for as little as $1.49 a kilo at markets in Auckland and in the Hawke's Bay they were being sold for $3.50 a kilo. Locally they are being sold for between $2.50 and $5 a kilo.

However local growers said kumara being sold outside of the region are lower grades.

Dargaville grown kumara selling for $1.49 per kilo in Auckland.
President of the Northern Wairoa Growers Association Doug Nilsson says it will most definitely

