Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Sarah Perriam, who, along with her sister Elle, is encouraging farmers to 'Speak Up' about their mental health.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert tells us why the shadow of Australia's drought is worrying for New Zealand. Plus we talk American politics and how he got an invite to the American Ambassador's Independence Day Party in Wellington.

Sarah Perriam:

We talk to one of the women behind the "Speak Up" tour which will see 21 year old Lincoln University student Elle Perriam go to 16 venues nationwide on behalf of her charity 'Will to Live' in the ongoing fight to reduce rural suicide.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays wraps the 51st running of the National Agricultural Fieldays at Mystery Creek.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we ponder weather and track conditions, record bull prices, sheep worrying, a rat tsunami, roll bars for quad bikes and the National Party leadership.