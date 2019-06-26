On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He said the mega mast was the cause as the abundance of food supply and aided the rats, which bred every 30 days.
"It has never been this bad before.
"Even my supply company has run out and we have to order the bait from Australia."
The mega mast mainly affected beech trees which were not overly prominent in Rotorua but Department of Conservation community supervisor Carrie Abbott said other heavy-seeding species were supporting predator growth.
"Forest seeding provides a bonanza of food for native species but also fuels rodent and stoat plagues that will pose a serious threat to native birds and other wildlife as predator populations build up to next spring and summer.
"Given the breeding rate of rodents and mustelids, any event that supports their breeding is a setback for conservation and for Predator Free 2050."
She said fortunately, Rotorua was seeing an increasing number of community-led projects that were stepping up to protect the environment.
Rats and mice are a problem all year round says Heiko Kaiser
Rats threatened the survival of many native species as they ate almost anything, including native species and their food sources.
And the implications of the pests had been seen on Mokoia Island since the end of April.
The Mokoia Island Trust had to initiate an incursion response after signs of rats and mice were discovered on their tracking cards.
Mokoia was the only inland island currently breeding species and as a result Trust chairman Rawiri Bhana said at the time boat landings could only be authorised by the Island's Board of Trustees and quarantine checks were a requirement.
Unfortunately, the island's close proximity to the mainland leads to frequent unauthorised landings, he said.
"What may seem rather innocent such as parking up your boat to have lunch can actually have devastating effects on Mokoia."
There were still traces of mice on the island which they were working to eradicate.
How to protect your home from rats
The Ministry of Health provides tips people can follow to control these pests and keep their family safe.
Baits and traps
• Poison is an effective way to control rodents and can be purchased from supermarkets and hardware stores. Always read and follow the instructions.
• Rat and mouse traps can also be used and are available from supermarkets and hardware stores too.
Removing food sources
• Store rubbish in secure metal or thick plastic containers with lids.
• Do not leave plastic rubbish bags outside overnight, if possible.
• Keep the inside and outside of your home clear of food scraps and rubbish.
• Do not leave extra pet food out.
Reducing their habitat
• Remove weeds, overgrown grass, rubbish and other materials that could provide hiding places for rodents.
• Secure any gaps or cracks in your home to stop rodents getting in.