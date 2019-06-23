Earlier in term two the students at St Anthony's School in Pahiatua studied different aspects of Health and Safety.

To complement their learning, teacher Megan Bennett organised a visit to Fonterra with help from Tracey Lett, the Health and Safety Advisor for Fonterra's Longburn and Pahiatua sites. The focus of the visit was to see Health and Safety in action.

The students were all very excited, especially one in particular, Roman, 8, in Megan Bennett's class.

"Roman finds communication challenging and doesn't speak a lot. His classmates know what he wants and look out for him and after him in a very special way," said Lett.

"Roman's love of milk tankers became clear when walking to the pools for swimming over summer.

Whenever he saw one along the way, he would stop and stare in wonder. When Roman found out about the trip, he was all smiles."

Fonterra staff were told about Roman's love of milk tankers. Lett made a quick phone call and one of the drivers made time for him to sit in the cab.

"Roman was so excited about this that he kept hugging Mrs Bennett as way of saying thank you," she said.

Fonterra staff thought they would plan a surprise for Roman. Tanker driver Jonny Manusauloa went to visit Roman in his Fonterra milk tanker and took him for a drive around the block. To make Roman feel comfortable being with someone he didn't know, the rest of the students lined the block and cheered him on. Johnny also presented Roman with a Fonterra cap.

Megan Bennett appreciated Jonny's effort and the people in the Fonterra Pahiatua Depot.

"You have kind hearts and you have given Roman wonderful memories," she said.

The last thing Fonterra heard was that Roman was busy doing mathematics, proudly wearing his Fonterra cap.