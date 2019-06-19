There was no sign of a slowdown in store lamb prices at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

About 8000 lambs were on offer, some from Taupo and Gisborne. Waipapa Station, Taupo, had about 2500 lambs in and Tangihau Station, Rere, near Gisborne had about 1200.

Despite the big numbers prices remained strong with one pen breaking the $160 mark.

There was good outside support with buyers from Gisborne, Wairarapa, Manawatu, Rangitikei and Taupo.

There were 2700 in-lamb ewes on offer and the best of them, 455 five-year romneys from Te Puna, Mangapoike, made $211.

In the cattle rostrum, the offering of about 200 head sold to expectations.

Due to deadline constraints not all lamb prices were recorded.

PRICES

Cattle — heifers with calves at foot: Riverlea Station, Wairoa, four ang, with four calves at foot, av weight, 5989kg, 190c/kg, $1140/head.

Cows: (vic) Riverlea Station, Wairoa, seven R3 ang heifers, av weight, 454kg, 242c/kg, $110/head; Braeleeden Trust, Meeanee, 14 ang, av weight, 544kg, 258c/kg, $1405/head; Glenview Farming, Tangoio, 11 ang-here, av weight, 613kg, 228c/kg, $1400/head; Mangarara Farm, Elsthorpe, seven here, av weight, 578kg, 226c/kg, $1310/head; five red dev and ang, av weight, 615kg, 226c/kg, $1390/head.

Heifers: R3, Riverlea Station, Wairoa, 18 mixed-breeds, av weight, 433kg, 249c/kg, $1080/head. R2, Normac Trust, Maraekakaho, 24 here-fries, av weight, 356kg, 262c/kg, $935/head; Te Maunga Farm, Waimarama, 10 here-fries, av weight, 398kg, 255c/kg, $1015/head; Pukenoa Farm, Puketapu, 10 ang-here, av weight, 344kg, 287c/kg, $890/head. R1, Mangarara Farm, Elsthorpe, six specklepark, av weight, 211kg, 283c/kg, $600/head; W Ashby, Waipukurau, six here-fries, av weight, 114kg, 337c/kg, $385/head.

Steers: R2, P Manson, Wairoa, 10 ang-here, av weight, 433kg, 288c/kg, $1250/head; C and J Simpson, Hawkeston Rd, 10 dairy-cross, av weight, 309kg, 181c/kg, $560/head; Mangarara Farm, Elsthorpe, four red dev, av weight, 476kg, 277c/kg, $1320/head. Bulls: J Powdrell, Wairoa, 10 R1 ang and ang-here, a weight, 323kg, 297c/kg, $960/head.

Sheep — ewes with lambs at foot: Cannan Farm, Sherenden, seven dorper, 10 lambs at foot, $76 all counted.

Ewes: (Sil) Glentui P/ship, Tikokino, 126 2th, $182; 170 3/4 yr, $174; 149 5yr, $170; 53 2/5yr, $103; Te Puna, Mangapoike, 455 5yr, $211; 209 5yr, $179; 96 5yr, $167; D J Whitfield and Son, Sherenden, 252 m/a, $183.50; 20 m/a b/f, $191; 37 m/a, $131; Rangitoto Farm, Takapau, 127 3/5yr, $168; Tangihau Station, Rere, 380 6yr, $172; 170 6yr, $161; Seymour Ratanui Ltd, Takapau, 100 5yr, $160; Tyrone Farm, Blackburn Ridge, 117 5yr, $180.50; 86 m/a, $182.50; 28 m/a, $150; Glen Esk, Eskdale, 69 m/a, $142; Glenview Farming, Tangoio. 48 m/a, $182; Freethlands, Salisbury Rd, 30 2/4yr, $176; M Holden, Havelock North, 14 m/a, rwr, $140; Glenburn Farm, Takapau, 14 m/a, rwr, $133.

Lambs: Hobson Farming, Ngawaka Rd, 199 c/o, $157; Trigham Station, Patoka, 133 c/o, $137; 102 ewe, $124; Waipapa Station, Taupo, 344 c/o, $147.50; 418 c/o, $140.50; 227 c/o, $135; 292 c/o, $133; 239 c/o, $129.50; 66 c/o, $150; 91 c/o, $111.50; 272 b/f ewe, $140; 114 ewe, $112.50; 117 b/f ewe, $120.50; 76 b/f ewe, $122.50; 59 b/f ewe, $129; Silver Range, Waipawa, 138 c/o, $157.50; 43 c/o, $160; Blue Creek Farming, Whanawhana, 242 male, $143.50; 132 male, $137; 187 ewe, $128; 141 ewe, $116; Melrose Station, Tutira, 77 c/o, $144.50; 223 ewe, $134; Tangihau Station, Rere, 95 male, $150; 125 male, $144; 105 c/o, $140.50; 89 ewe, $139; 133 ewe, $130; 93 ewe, $116; C McRae, Glenross Rd, 82 c/o, $147.50; 89 c/o, $141.50; Longlands Farming, Hastings, 44 ewe, $141; G and J Chambers, Tikokino, 60 c/o, $148.50; 72 ewe, $137.50; T Brain, Wakarara, 39 c/o, $138.50; Bradfield Farm, Whakapirau, 325 b/f ewe, $145; 239 ewe, $140; Kentucky farm, Waihau, 123 ewe, $146.50; Belmont Station, Eskdale, 199 b/f ewe, $144; Hautope Land Co, Waipawa, 172 b/f ewe, $138; Maraetara, Seafield, 126 ewe, $144; Tiro-moana, Blackhead Rd, 99 ewe, $121.

Prime sale

Cattle and lambs sold well but ewes were cheaper at Monday's sale.

However, the quality of the ewes in the yarding of about 1100 was back on the last two weeks.

Most of the cattle offering of 62 head was heavy angus oxen which attracted a premium. The rest of the yarding was cows which also sold well.

PRICES

Cattle — oxen: (Ang) Av weight, 665kg, 607kg, 308c/k, 303c/kg, $1840/head, $2048/head.

Cows: (Ang-here, ang, limou) Av weight. 466kg to 550kg, 204c/kg to 212.5c/kg, $957/head to $1127/head.

Sheep — ewes: Shorn, good, $172, $178; med, $140.50 to $153.50; lighter, $105 to $130. Slipe, good, $159; med, 4148; light, $110. Woolly, med, $146.50 to $148.50; lighter, $120 to 4127.

Lambs: Male, $112.50 to $203.50. Ewe, $112 t6o 4145; b/f, $95 to $197. m/s, $196.