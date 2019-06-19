Today on The Country we look at a disappointing GDT result overnight with Fonterra's CFO. On with the show!

Jacinda Ardern

The PM reflects on Fieldays and the importance of the primary sector to the New Zealand economy. We also talk about her favourite Minister, the USA-Iran tensions in the Middle East and ask if it's OK to call her Jacinda rather than Prime Minister.

Mike Butterick

A Wairarapa sheep farmer who's a spokesperson for 50 Shades of Green. Today he denies his ginger group is "a secret voice" for Nathan Guy and the National Party, as claimed by the Prince of the Provinces and Forestry Minister Shane Jones.

Chris Brandolino

NIWA's weather forecaster says despite frosts in Northland, New Zealand is warming up!

Marc Rivers

Fonterra's Chief Financial Officer looks at last night's third consecutive disappointing GDT auction result but says dairy farmers should not be panicked as the fall was due to markedly increased volumes on offer and peak production coming out of the Northern Hemisphere.

Hayden Higgins

Rabobank's Australasian Horticulture and Wine Analyst looks at the branding opportunities for New Zealand wine in the US premium market and says it's all about having a point of difference.