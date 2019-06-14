It's The Country's final day at Fieldays where Jamie Mackay talks all things farming with whoever happens to walk past him at the Village Green.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern and Kieran McAnulty:

The Prime Minister and Labour MP for Wairarapa discuss their Fieldays experience in front of an impressive crowd of Ardern fans.

Tim Myers:

The Norwood CEO tries to talk to Jamie about Fieldays tractor sales over an excited crowd trying to get an autograph from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Julian Raine and Alan Pollard:

The boss of Aunt Jean's Dairy and chief executive of New Zealand Apple and Pears, talk dairy and horticulture.

Davey Hughes and John McBeth:

The Swazi Apparel boss talks about what he calls his "best Fieldays in a decade" and we wish commentating legend McBeth a happy birthday.

Tom Ruddenklau:

The GM of Volkswagen New Zealand gets taught a lesson in how to sell vehicles from Mackay.

Steven Joyce and Todd Muller:

Former politician Joyce and National spokesman for climate change Muller talk zero carbon, politics and career changes.

Graeme Smith and Shane McManaway:

The General Manager for the Waikato/Coromandel Drug Detection Agency and the chief executive for Allflex reflect on their experience at Fieldays.

Ash Whitaker and Pamela Story:

Cardrona Distillery boss and Dairy Woman's Network Trustee round out the show.