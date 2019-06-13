More than 1000 Fieldays visitors flocked to witness a first in this country, the STIHL Timbersports New Zealand Ladies Championship.

In its inaugural year, eight women from around New Zealand went head to head for their chance to take out the woodchopping title.

Darcell Apelu, 28, from Mount Maunganui proved a fierce competitor, and walked away with the honour of being the first STIHL Timbersports New Zealand Ladies Champion.

Apelua has an impressive 15 years under her belt in the sport and has previously won the 2019 single saw and double saw championship.

Advertisement

"I'm feeling really stoked, I'm just happy that I was able to do well and just chop with my mates," said Apelua.

Alma Wallace, 49, from Otaki came second and Shannon Hodgetts, 26, from Ahaura came third.

Jochen Speer, Managing Director of STIHL New Zealand was pleased with how the competition unfolded.

"It's been fantastic to see so many spectators in the arena today to support our competitors taking part. All of those who participated should be very proud of their efforts and a huge congratulations to Darcell who took out the 2019 title."