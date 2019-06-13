The action continues at Fieldays on day two where Jamie Mackay catches up with anyone and everyone who is passing The Country at the Village Green.
On with the show:
Damien O'Connor and Te Radar:
The Minister for Agriculture and the voice of the Young Farmer contest talk politics and discuss the benefits of eating your low carbon greens.
Cam Anderson:
Xero's Head of Agribusiness on why innovation is so integral to the success of New Zealand farming.
Peter Reidie:
The Farmlands CEO talks about how his million dollar draw is going at Fieldays.
Clodagh Cavanagh and Julie Sinnamon:
The managing director of Abbey Machinery and CEO of Enterprise Ireland have a chat to Jamie about what they make of New Zealand's Fieldays.
Damian McKenzie:
An injured McKenzie talks about his recovery and how he feels about missing the World Cup. He also reminisces about his early life on the family dairy farm.
Doug Edmeades:
The soil scientist talks fertiliser, Fieldays and his concerns about the future.
Simon Bridges and Nathan Guy:
The National Leader and Spokesman for Agriculture talk about their party's proposals for New Zealand's primary sector that just was announced at Fieldays.
Listen to the full show below: