As of yesterday afternoon there was still a killer dog either roaming free in the Bridge Pa area or being hidden by its owner.

The images of dead, bloodied sheep strewn throughout paddocks were just horrible.

It's hard to believe that the owners of these dogs, one of which has already been caught, don't or didn't know what their animals had been up to.

The amount of blood they drew on their rampage is testament to that. They would have been covered in it.

Those poor sheep. What an absolutely horrific way to die. Chased down, bitten time and time

