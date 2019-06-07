Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with the National Ballance Farm Environment Award winners, Adrian and Pauline Ball.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the weekend and the outlook for Fieldays next week.

Roger Brownlie:

The Vice Chairman of Summerfruit NZ updates Jamie Mackay on what's happening at the annual conference in Queenstown.

Adrian and Pauline Ball:

Adrian and Pauline Ball of Dennley Farms won the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at last night's Ballance Farm Environment Awards and are the new national ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Scott Barrett and Sam Casey:

Sam "Lashes" Casey and Scott Barrett take a look at the Super Rugby clashes coming up and also discuss the Farmside roadie to Fieldays next week.

Don Carson:

Today the PR man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association talks horticulture and DIRA.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders why the Prime Minister was not at our D Day commemoration yesterday and we ask if Jacinda's Cabinet reshuffle could be D Day for the for the likes of Phil Twyford.