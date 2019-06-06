Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a sobering conversation with Rabobank's Michael Every about how the trade war between China and the US could become a cold war.

On with the show:

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Head of Financial Markets Research Asia-Pacific has three words to describe the plight of the global economy and the implications for the NZ Ag sector - ugly, ugly, ugly - saying China and the US are effectively heading for a cold war.

Simon Bridges:

We ask the Leader of the Opposition if last week's Budget leaks resulted in his best week in the job or was it just a smokescreen for burying National's bad news stories. We also discuss Labour's Cabinet reshuffle and whether the Nanny State will slow down our cars and our economy.

Andrew Hoggard:

We canvas the thoughts of the Vice President of Federated Farmers on banks, bovis and biosecurity.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about a stunning State of Origin opener and why Ag classes are becoming compulsory in schools after it's found that 75 per cent of students think cotton comes from an animal.