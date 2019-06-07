Looking to make your way to Mystery Creek next week? Whether it be by car, bus, boat, or helicopter – here's all you need to know.

Those wanting to beat the queues can explore alternative transport options designed to deliver people straight to the gate.

To stay on top of traffic, head to the Fieldays Facebook page for transport updates as well as NZTA's website with the keyword Fieldays for up to date traffic and travel times.

Travelling by bus into Fieldays is another popular method of transport.

Fieldays 2019 ticket holders can catch any Hamilton City or regional (Raglan, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Paeroa, Te Aroha, Morrinsville, Huntly) bus that will take riders first to the Hamilton Transport Centre, then straight to the Fieldays gate.

Buses depart from Hamilton Transport Centre approximately every 30 minutes, from 8am to 11am, with buses returning from 1pm to 5pm.

Fieldays bus services in action. Photo / Supplied

Fieldays also offers free Park 'N Ride services located in the northern carpark at The Base, Hamilton and the BMX Club on Milton Street, Cambridge.

Simply park your car securely, present your Fieldays 2019 ticket, and hop on the next bus leaving for Fieldays. These buses depart approximately every 30 minutes from 8am onwards.

For those wishing to drive themselves to Fieldays 2019, parking is free and open from 5:30am – 10pm.

Organisers advise an early arrival for visitors driving cars, in order to find a park sooner and start exploring Fieldays without delay.

Visitors will need to take care on the busy roads around the Mystery Creek area.

Fieldays volunteers do their best to get people in and out of the car parks as fast as possible, but the high volumes of traffic may cause delays.

Mobility parking will be available through Gate 0 for CCS Mobility Parking Permit holders.

Due to a limited number of mobility scooters available for hire, advance bookings are recommended through Life Unlimited on 0800 008 011. These scooters can be located at Gate 1.

Some may prefer to fly to Fieldays. Photo / Supplied

For those who wish to fly to Fieldays, the event's preferred supplier is Helicorp.

There is a designated helicopter landing zone beside the Waikato River jetty, located near Gate 7.

Further information and flight arrangements can be found on their website www.helicorp.co.nz or contact Helicorp on 07 848 3447.

Boating to Fieldays is also an option. Photo / Supplied

Another great option for avoiding traffic and being delivered to the gate is to travel to Fieldays by boat.

Enjoy a trip down the Waikato River and arrive at the Waikato River Jetty near Gate 7.

Catch the Waikato River Explorer from Hamilton Gardens or the CamJet jetboat from Narrows Lane – visit www.waikatoexplorer.co.nz or www.camjet.co.nz for more details or to book.

ABOUT FIELDAYS

Fieldays is based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek, 10 minutes from Hamilton. It is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Fieldays draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors. In 2018 Fieldays celebrated its 50th event and saw 130,866 people visit the event, generating $492M in sales revenue for New Zealand businesses.

Fieldays is run by New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing primary industry.

For more information head to www.fieldays.co.nz

