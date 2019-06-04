Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with Stephanie Tweed for a chat about her historic win at the New Zealand Sheepdog Trail Championship with her trusty huntaway Grit.

On with the show:

Gray Baldwin:

As the debate over whether good pastoral land should go to forestry, we talk to a man who spent five years converting forestry plantations to dairy farms.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent talks Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, the Cricket World Cup and a drought to boot!

Stephanie Tweed:

A glass ceiling was shattered when Canterbury shepherd Stephanie Tweed became the first woman to win a New Zealand Sheepdog Trail Championship title last week in Northland - the Straight Hunt Event with her five year old huntaway Grit.

Nathan Penny:

We ask ASB's Rural Economist if there's a realistic chance of $7 trifecta - dairy, lamb and beef.

Peter Nation:

Eight sleeps to go! The countdown continues as we catch up with the chief executive of the 51st National Agricultural Fieldays.