Locharburn Herefords has achieved the highest price in Southern bull sales so far this season, with $37,000 achieved at last Friday's bull sale.

The Brown family, who farm near Cromwell, sold the top-priced bull to Gordon Shearing, of the Pourakino Downs stud, near Otautau.

They also achieved a sale average of $8100 selling bulls from North Canterbury to Southland.

It was a very strong sale that was well supported by regular clients, Carrfields stud stock agent Roger Keach said.

Meanwhile, the 40th annual Limehills Herefords sale "went like a rocket" as Gray and Robyn Pannett, of Millers Flat, sold 52 bulls for an average of $10,333 - their highest average yet.

The top price of $34,000 was paid by the Chesterman family from the Koanui stud at Havelock North.

It was an outstanding bull that had already been used by the Pannetts and semen had also been retained by them, Keach said.

There was "tremendous" support for the breeding programme implemented by the Pannetts, not only from stud breeders but also the commercial sector, he said.

In other recent southern bull sales, Beresford Simmentals (Owaka) sold all 18 bulls for an average of $7840 and a top price of $11,000.

Glenside Simmentals at Waitahuna sold 16 bulls for an average of $7970 and a top of $16,000 sold to the Kerrah stud in northern Hawkes Bay.

At the combined Stoneburn Herefords and Waimara Angus sale at Stoneburn, Stoneburn Herefords sold 23 bulls for an average of $7400 and a top price of $12,500 to Steve and Esther Miller from Lawrence, while Waimara Angus averaged $8000, selling 24 bulls with a top price of $15,000 to Will Heckler of Stoneburn.

Umbrella Range Angus, at Argyle Station, sold 28 bulls for an average of $9733, with a top price of $24,500 paid by Kaharau Angus from Gisborne.

Rough Ridge Shorthorns sold nine bulls for a top of $7000; Penvose Angus sold all 28 bulls for an average of $8600, with two bulls selling for $14,000.

Puketoi Angus sold 28 for an average of $6800 and a top price of $11,000, Taiaroa Charolais sold 26 for an average of $6840 and a top of $12,500 and Delmont Angus sold all 27 for an average of $7750 and a top of $12,000.

Glendhu Shorthorns sold 11 for an average of $6136 with two bulls making $8000, the Loch Lomond stud at Allanton sold three South Devons for a top of $5000 and Glenwood Angus had a top of $10,500.

Waikaka Genetics sold 14 Hereford bulls for an average of $5400 and a top price of $9500.