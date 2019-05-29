The big number of store lambs on offer made no difference to demand as outside buyers kept the market firm at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

There were more than 10,000 lambs offered and most of them went to Waikato and Northland buyers as Hawke's Bay dries out.

Prices were fully firm on last week's strong sale as buyers bid on top-quality lambs.

Lines of scanned-in-lamb ewes also sold well with a pen of 119 four-tooths made $217.

In the cattle rostrum the market for the offering of about 320 head was also firm with most of them going to Hawke's Bay buyers.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Manawatu, Waikato and Northland.

Advertisement

PRICES

Cattle — cows with calves at foot: C McGhie, Tukituki, five here with five calves, av weight, 627kg, 227c/kg, $1425/head. Cows: (All vic) R Mathews, Puketapu, six mixed breeds, av weight, 547kg, 210c/kg, $1150/head; K Bishop, Kotemaori, 11 fries, av weight, 511kg, 204c/kg, $1045/head; 12 dairy-cross, av weight, 453kg, 183c/kg, $830/head; eight fries, av weight, 467kg, 169c/kg $790/head.

Steers: J McPhee, Whakapirau, 18 R3 ang, av weight, 582kg, 303c/kg, $1765/head. R2, Burnleigh Ltd, Otane, 15 ang and ang-here, av weight, 486kg, 298c/kg, $1435/head; Mangakuri Station, Kairakau, 13 ang, av weight, 358kg, 268c/kg, $1010/head; Pleasant Valley, Waiwhare, five ang, av weight, 508kg, 295c/kg, $1500/head. R1, J Powdrell, Raupunga, 18 ang and ang-here, av weight, 218kg, 359c/kg, $785/head; 31 ang-cross, av weight, 186kg, 364c/kg, $680/head; 13 ang and ang-here, av weight, 200kg, 330c/kg, $660/head; Jessep Family Trust, Kaiwaka, 17 ang, av weight, 226c/kg, 358c/kg, $810/head; Glenbogle P/ship, Wanstead, 19 here, av weight, 225c/kg, 348c/kg, $785/head; 12 here, av weight, 187kg, 330c/kg, $620/head; R Wood, Aorangi, five here, av weight, 328kg, 304c/kg, $1000/head.

Heifers: R2, Pukenui Station, Makaretu, 20 ang, av weight, 360kg, 263c/kg, $950/head; Matthews Station, Tikokino, 22 ang, av weight, 418kg, 272c/kg, $1140/head; Mangakuri Station, Kairakau, seven ang, av weight, 440kg, 272c/kg, $1200/head; 13 ang, av weight, 349kg, 263c/kg, $920/head; Brace and Beam Joinery, Hastings, 13 ang, av weight, 450kg, 273c/kg, $1230/head; Chevron Farm, Pukeora, seven here-fries, av weight, 354kg, 247c/kg, $875/head; S Hey, Napier, seven fries-cross, av weight, 325kg. 194c/kg, $632/head; R and M Dean, Maraekakaho, six sth dev-cross, av weight, 343kg, 230c/kg, $790/head; Pleasant Valley, Waiwhare, five ang, av weight, 541kg, 277c/kg, $1500/head; W Doran, Taupo, five fries, av weight, 423kg, 204c/kg, $865/head; seven fries, av weight, 305kg, 177c/kg, $540/head.

Sheep — ewes: (All sil) Poukawa Farming Trust, Poukawa, 154 2th, $201; 119 4th, $217; Mutiny Rd Farms, Middle Rd, 305 5yr, $102; 170 5yr, $196; 71 5yr, $184; Rangitoto Farm, Takapau, 127 4 and 5yr, $189; Te Roto Farm, Takapau, 129 4 and 5yr, $189; Te Whana Farm, Kereru, 100 5yr, $187; Leelands, Otane, 108 2th to 5yr, $172; four m/a dorset, $176; Tully Family Trust, Waipukurau, 38 m/a, $176; O'Grady Farming, Kotemaori, 29 5yr, $170.

Lambs: Hobson Farming, Flemington, 401 male, $153; Waipoapoa Station, Maraetotara, 415 ram, $157; 162 ram, $148.50; Maraetara Farming, Bay View, 200 c/o, $154; Waikareao Station, Te Aute, 257 c/o, $151; Ngahiri P/ship, Kotemaori, 316 male, $150; 184 ram and c/o, $148; 111 b/f ram, $156; 100 male, $127.50; 52 ram and c/o, b/f, $140; 92 ewe, $135.50; Connor Farming, Otamauri, 460 ram, $143; 231 ram, $139; Maharanui Farm, Weber, 131 ram and c/o, $137; 241 ram and c/o, $146; 66 ram and c/o, $131.50; 41 ram and c/o, $126; D and Y Parry, Rotohiwi, 161 ram, $144; 148 ram, $142; Paroa Station, Mohaka, 348 ram, $153.50; 187 ram, $148.50; 236 ewe, $123; 170 ewe, $116.50; 55 ram, $112; 69 ewe, $92; Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 268 weth, $146.50; 240 weth, $147.50; Wedd Farming, Puketitiri, 178 c/o, $153; Mangakuri Station, Kairakau, 122 ram, $154.50; Kiwitahi, Taupo, 186 ram and c/o, $127; 89 ewe, $99; 186 ram and c/o, $124.50; 45 ram and c/o, $103.

Waihau Farm, Patoka, 99 ram and c/o, $147; T Tennant, Paget Rd, 104 ram, $149.50; 65 ewe b/f, $133; Forest Road Farm, Wakarara, 73 c/o, $151.50; 168 ewe, $140; C McRae, Glenross, 71 c/o, $142.50; 73 c/o, $146; Te Whana Farm, Kereru, $1345.50; Glenview Farming, Tangoio, 105 c/o, $141.50; 160 ewe, $124.50; Melrose Station, Tutira, 73 male, $117; 97 ewe, $115; Kokako Farm, Ohiti, 236 ewe, $135; Jessep Family Trust, Kaiwaka, 254 ewe, $136.50; G Williams, Korokipo, 72 b/f ewe, $146.50; 45 ewe, $128.50; G and K McLennan, Oueroa, 240 ewe, $133.50; 154 ewe, $130; Waikonini, Waiwhare, 11 4 ewe, $129; Bay View Station, Bay View, 109 m/s, $110; Totara Valley farm, 42 c/o, $156.50; J and S Olsen, Taupo, 66 male, $123; Glenview Farming, Tikokino, 87 c/o, $142; 54 c/o, $151.50; 46 ewe, $132; Glenbrook Station, Waikare, 59 weth, $132; Whareroa, Taupo, 84 male, $120; Arohiwi Station, Puketitiri, 90 ewe, $128; Air Hill, Maraekakaho, 81 ewe, $124; 71 b/f ewe, $124; R Robertson Trust, Tikokino, 74 ewe, $135.50.

Prime sale

Sheep prices eased for the more medium stock but there was good news in the cattle rostrum at Monday's sale.

Most of the 91 cattle on offer were of top quality and sold accordingly.

The best ewes and lambs sold well but prices for lighter animals eased and some pens were passed in. There were almost 900 lambs on offer and about 800 ewes.

PRICES

Cattle — oxen: (Ang, fries, here-fries, limousin) Av weight, 525kg to 674kg, 281c/kg to 304c/kg, $1491/head to $1896/head.

Bulls: (Ang) Av weight, 854kg to 967kg, 180c/kg, 210c/kg, $1741/head, $1774/head.

Cows: (Ang, simm-cross, sth dev) Av weight, 567kg, 568kg, 184c/kg, $186c/kg, $1046/head, $1055/head.

Heifers: (Ang, ang-here) Av weight, 454kg, 235c/kg, $1066/head.

Sheep — ewes: Slipe, heavy, $180 to $186; good, $169, $176.50; med, $120 to $145; light, $73 to $144. Woolly, med, $155. Shorn, med, $148.50, $149.50; med $130.

Lambs: Male, $120 to $204; ewe, $90 to $195; b/f, $133, $171; m/s, $140 to $199.¦