The forestry vs pastoral farming debate continues on The Country, as Jamie Mackay catches up with David Shaw for his take on whether trees are a threat to sheep and beef farmers.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture defends MPI as Moving Day looms in the dairy industry and M. bovis movement restrictions loom large for many. We also celebrate the Ahuwhenua and Century Farm Awards.

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and Massey University Vice Chancellor. Today we reflect on Muldoon's Beer and Baccy Budgets and await with some trepidation Jacinda's Wellbeing Budget.

David Shaw:

The debate around forestry vs pastoral farming continues. Today it's the view of a South Otago sheep, beef and goat farmer and large scale (80 ha) farm forester.

Eugene and Pania King:

We catch up with the winners of the Ahuwhenua Trophy for the top Maori sheep and beef farm in Aotearoa in 2019.

Tom Ruddenklau:

The GM of Volkswagen New Zealand counts the sleeps until Fieldays and admits he won't get much sleep when he's there!