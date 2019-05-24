This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank's Head Dairy Analyst Emma Higgins for a review of the results from the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction.

This week's top interviews are:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a leading farming academic who talks some good old-fashioned common sense about climate change and why agriculture is so important to the New Zealand economy.

Advertisement

Grant Rosewarne:

The chief executive of NZ King Salmon says the aquaculture industry is joining calls for climate action, saying five of the last seven summers have seen the hottest water temperatures on record at their salmon farms.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst takes a look at the results from the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction where product prices dropped, ending a golden run of 11 consecutive gains.

Rod Slater:

New Zealand celebrated National Lamb Day this week, so The Country took a trip back in time with the chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ to reflect on how it all came about.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on the Q3 Financial Results and the revised forecast payout for 2018-19 and the opening shot for 2019-20.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur and local body politician who takes local body authorities to task over declaring climate emergencies.