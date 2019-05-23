Today on The Country Jamie Mackay spoke to Fonterra's chief executive Miles Hurrell about the dairy cooperative's Q3 Financial Results.

Rod Slater:

Tomorrow is National Lamb Day. Today we take a trip back in time with the chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ to reflect on how it come about.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on the Q3 Financial Results and the revised forecast payout for 2018-19 and the opening shot for 2019-20.

Simon Bridges:

The National Party leader talks about toxic workplaces and bullies, Trevor Mallard, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Brian Tamaki.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur and local body politician who takes local body authorities to task over declaring climate emergencies.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on the surprise election result and the ongoing drought affecting much of the eastern seaboard.