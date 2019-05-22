Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with not one, but two winners of the Zanda McDonald award, Shannon Landmark and Luke Evans.

Jacinda Ardern:

Today the PM ponders bullying in Parliament, how to balance the Zero Carbon Bill with farming, genetically modified ryegrass and what's in the Wellbeing Budget for the rural community.

Shane McManaway, Shannon Landmark and Luke Evans:

We catch up with the chief executive of Allflex on day three of the Platinum Primary Producers Conference, and have a chat to the two young agricultural leaders who won the Zanda McDonald award.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst takes a look at the results from the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction where product prices dropped, ending a golden run of 11 consecutive gains.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for New Zealand's farmers this week.