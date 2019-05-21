A truck carrying hay has hit power lines at a railway crossing on SH1, closing the rail line between Hunterville and Porewa.

The accident occurred at about 9.30am between Jeffersons Line and Te Houhou Rd.

No one was trapped or injured and all occupants were removed from the truck.

KiwiRail general manager operations – lower North Island Anthony Mills said one service has been affected so far.

Advertisement

"The vehicle involved is blocking the rail line and has also damaged a traction pole and overhead wires," Mills said.

"KiwiRail staff are on-site and inspecting the damage. We do not yet have an estimated time for re-opening the line, however expect it will be later today."

Both lanes of the road remain open. Police are not aware of what caused the accident at this time.