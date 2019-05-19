More than 20 firefighters remain on the ground at a large blaze near Dunback in East Otago this morning.

The vegetation fire on a rural property near McLay Rd was first reported about 9.20pm on Thursday and was initially thought to be extinguished by fire crews that day.

However, the blaze re-ignited early on Friday morning, which resulted in four appliances and tankers from the Hampden Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Waitaki fire force battling the fire, which was initially reported to cover approximately 10ha.

Three helicopters were employed to support two crews of firefighters from the Waitaki brigade on the ground on Friday, before one helicopter was stood down.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a crew from the Waitaki brigade monitored the scene over the weekend and while the blaze has been contained, 27 firefighters remained on site today after diggers and four helicopters with monsoon buckets were employed to ensure the "blacking out'' around the perimeter of the fire yesterday.

The fire was not completely extinguished as of this morning, she said.

Four helicopters remained on standby.

The fire was thought to have started as the result of an electrical fault, the spokeswoman said.