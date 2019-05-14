Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay poaches some guest speakers from the Fonterra My Connect conference, which is taking place across the road from the show's HQ in Dunedin.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister for Agriculture takes time out from being a keynote speaker at Fonterra's My Connect Conference to talk about M bovis, whether MPI should employ more people with empathy to work with farmers and if the zero carbon bill will put farmers out of business

Miles Hurrell and John Monaghan:

Fonterra's CEO and Chairman take a break from the My Connect conference to talk about the co-op's sale of Tip Top to Froneri.

Sam "Lashes" Casey:

We find our missing social media specialist at the National Hereford Show in Kiwitea, where the NZ Young Hereford Breeders team are being presented their uniforms ahead of the Boehringer Ingelheim World Youth Hereford Conference in Queenstown in 2020.

Colin and Isabella Beazley:

Rowena catches up with the 2019 New Zealand Share Milkers of the Year, as announced in Wellington on Saturday night.

Dairyman and YOLO Farmer:

Craig Hickman and Wayne Langford are two social media influencers in the agricultural space who are in Dunedin for My Connect.