Samantha Williams lives on a farm producing rare white truffles and wants to get more girls interested in the agri-food sector.

The 18-year-old has helped spearhead the establishment of a TeenAg club at her school, Villa Maria College in Christchurch.

"Our school's science department has been extremely supportive of my push to set up the club, which is amazing," said Williams, who's in Year 13.

"TeenAg gives students the opportunity to learn about the agri-food sector and be exposed to the variety of careers within it."

Villa Maria College joins several other girls' schools in the city which have TeenAg clubs.

"The establishment of this new club means four of the six girls' schools in Christchurch now have TeenAg clubs," said NZ Young Farmers territory manager David Highsted.

"None of those four schools offer agriculture or agri-business classes and TeenAg is often the only place where students can learn about the primary industries."

Williams has been studying agriculture and pasture production by correspondence.

She's passionate about the opportunities in the sector and plans to study a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Lincoln University.

Villa Maria College's fledgling TeenAg club already has about 20 members and is busy planning the year ahead.

"We do an agricultural-based activity each meeting. It could be discussing different pastures and fodder crops, or identifying cuts of meat," said Williams.

"A number of students live out near Darfield and Amberley and it's great our school now has a club like TeenAg."

Christchurch Girls' High School, St Margaret's College, Rangi Ruru Girls' School and Villa Maria College all have TeenAg clubs.

One third of all high schools in New Zealand have TeenAg clubs, which are run by NZ Young Farmers and funded by the Red Meat Profit Partnership (RMPP).