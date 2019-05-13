Today on The Country, a rather excited Jamie Mackay escorted a very special guest to the studio - Richie McCaw.

On with the show:

Richie McCaw:

The former All Black is in Dunedin as a guest speaker for Fonterra's My Connect 2019 conference. He visited The Country to talk a bit of farming, footy, and to request some Bon Jovi hits.

Advertisement

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert comments on a windy, wet, yet warmer than average week as the country throws up a real mixed bag.

Peter Nation:

The Fieldays chief executive gives Jamie a sneak peak at what's coming up for this year's main event.

Phil Ropiha:

It's Chainsaw Safety Awareness week and STIHL's territory manager has an awesome competition where you could win The Ultimate Farmers Chainsaw.

Paul Allison and Tony Laker:

Today's panel comprises of one of New Zealand's leading rugby commentators and the boss of Laker Travel. They talk a bit of Super Rugby and look forward to some exciting farming tours coming up.

Sam Tipping:

The captain of the New Zealand Hereford Young Breeder Team is off to the Herefords Australia Youth Expo in July before attending the Boehringer Ingelheim World Hereford Conference and Youth Breeder competition in Queenstown next year.