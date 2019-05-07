Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson investigate why avocados are now worth up to $10 in New Zealand.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister for Agriculture explains the new plan for the M. bovis programme, and discusses the zero carbon report and cannabis reform.

Advertisement

Sir Brian Lochore:

Today our roving North Island Farming Ambassador praises Derek Daniell's 'Inconvenient Truths' and tells us if he thinks we'll see the golden triple crown of $7 beef, lamb and wool.

Listen below:



Megan Hands:

A Canterbury Environmental Consultant talks about information from Statistics NZ around land use change over the past 15 years, and also reports on a new farmer-led group in Canterbury.

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent Economist says commodity prices are going up, but is there a flip side and will we see a further drop in the OCR in the near future?

Andy Thompson:

Our West Coast Cow cocky and today's co-host talks about milk with a two month shelf life and the great avocado crisis.