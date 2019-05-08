A Kerikeri winery has won a gold medal at the New Zealand Organic Wine Show.

The gold winner was Ake Ake Vineyard's Organic Rose 2018, grown, made and bottled at the boutique organic vineyard. The rose has been a big seller throughout the summer, and now the experts have confirmed what the locals already knew.

Ake Ake also won a silver medal for its Ake Ake Chambourcin Preservative Free Organic 2017. This red wine is very rare in having no sulphur added, so is perfect for those who may have reaction to the sulphur in wine.

The fact the wine won a silver medal among wines with added sulphur is very encouraging to vintners John Clarke and Pietro Aloisi, who work to make wines as naturally as possible.

The Ake Ake Vineyard team are also celebrating because as well as winning medals, they have just finished tasting the young wine in barrels and tanks from the 2019 vintage which is looking like one of Northland's best years.