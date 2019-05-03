This week buying a good store lamb cost about $5 a head more than last week at Stortford Lodge.

A big yarding of about 3000 head sold strongly to Hawke's Bay buyers with one from Tauranga.

There were some bargains among the longer-term lambs but most pens were up on last week.

Agents said the rain of the last two weeks meant good grass growth and demand for lambs.

In the cattle sale of about 500 head the story was different with several pens of a decidedly mixed-quality yarding passed in.

Good cattle continued to sell well.

PRICES

Cattle - steers: R2, Matthews Station, Tikokino, 14 ang, av weight, 418kg, 306c/kg, $1280/head; 14 ang, av weight, 404kg, 307c/kg, $1240/head; five crossbred, av weight, 376kg, 271c/kg, $1160/head; Kaiwaka Hawke's Bay, 12 ang, av weight, 399kg, 305c/kg, $1220/head; Osborne Family Trust, Porangahau, five crossbred, av weight, 349kg, 262c/kg, $915/head; six fries-cross, av weight, 416kg, 218c/kg, $910/head; G and D Sedcole, Crownthorpe, eight here-cross, av weight, 495kg, 268c/kg, $1330/head; Ohinemana, Chatham Island, seven ang-here, av weight, 268kg, 234c/kg, $630/head; D and L Codd P/ship, Puketapu, eight fries, av weight, 384kg, 222c/kg, $855/head; N and J van Wyk, Sherenden, five ang-here, av weight, 401kg, 288c/kg, $1160/head. Wnr, I and M Abernethy, Bush Rd, eight ang and ang-here, av weight, 215kg, 359c/kg, $775/head; 16 ang, av weight, 266kg, 375c/kg, $1000/head; 17 ang, av weight, 250kg, 383c/kg, $960/head; Mathis Farming, Takapau, 17 murray grey, av weight, 150kg, 310c/kg, $465/head; G Marsh, Bridge Pa, six here-fries, av weight, 313kg, 245c/kg $790/head.

Bulls: Wnr, M and A Campbell, Ashley Clinton, 21 fries, av weight, 153kg, 355c/kg, $545/head; S Page, Chatham Island, 14 crossbred, av weight, 163kg, 251c/kg, $410/head; 10 crossbred, av weight, 132kg, 238c/kg, $315/head; S and P Baker, Omakere, 14 here-fries, av weight, 206kg, 325c/kg, $670/head; 10 ang-cross, av weight, 197kg, 289c/kg, $572/head; Wharekauri Holdings, Chatham Island, 12 crossbred, av weight, 120kg, 223c/kg, $268/head; Five Freedoms, Waihau, eight here, av weight, 278kg, 333c/kg, $930/head; nine ang-here, av eight, 284kg, 298c/kg, $850/head.

Heifers: Wharekauri Holdings, Chatham Island, 10 R3 ang-cross, av weight, 215kg, 118c/kg, $255/head. R2, Bartholomew Trust, Poukawa, 17 ang, av weight, 382kg, 283c/kg, $1085/head; Bauckham P/ship, Salisbury Rd, 16 ang, av weight, 393kg, 275c/kg, $1085/head; McDonald P/ship, Hatuma, seven mixed breeds, av weight, 370kg, 244c/kg, $905/head; P and J Stevenson Family Trust, Havelock North, six simm-cross, av weight, 460kg, 251c/kg, $1160/head; N and J van Wyk, Sherenden, five here-fries, av weight, 326kg, 239c/kg, $900/head; five here-fries, av weight, 376kg, 239c/kg, $900/head; Logan Earthmoving, Matapiro, five ang-cross, av weight, 417kg, 256c/kg, $1070/head. Wnr, I and M Abernethy, Bush Rd, 24 ang, av weight, 247kg, 310c/kg, $770/head; Simmons Farming, Pakaututu, 12 ang, av weight, 187kg, 311c/kg, $585/head; Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 10 ang, av weight, 170kg, 318c/kg, $545/head; S Page, Chatham Island, nine here-cross, av weight, 136kg, 183c/kg, $250/head.

Sheep - ewes: O Jonasen, Elsthorpe, 19 m/a, rwr, $165.

Lambs: Allen Farming, Mangleton, 163 c/o, $121.50; B Crystal, Tutira, 120 ram, $142; 79 ram, $134.50; The Heath, Aorangi Rd, 118 ram, $136; 64 ewe, $137; 100 ewe, $119; Hurakia Station, Mangakino, 117 male, $118.50; 243 male, $110.50; 61 male, $94; Kaiwaka Hawke's Bay, Kaiwaka, 100 c/o, $128; 50 ewe, $97.50; 23 ram, $174; Doohan Bros, Tangoio, 171 ewe, $121; 35 ewe, $113; T Carlton, Taupo, 138 ewe, $108; 261 ewe, $100.50; 109 male, $108.50; 69 male, $86.50; 111 ewe, $78; C and J Lee, Waipunga, 158 ewe, $120; 131 male, $126; 71 ewe, $108.50; I and M Abernethy, Bush Rd, 197 ewe, $133; 45 ewe, $112.50; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 195 ewe, $119.50; 110 b/f ewe, $121.50; Tukemokihi station, Wairoa, 74 male, $124.50; 113 ewe, $99.50; 53 ewe, $74.40; 58 c/o, $88; p Martin Farming, Porangahau, 126 c/o, $135.50; 50 c/o, $144; Glentui P/ship, Tikokino, 91 c/o, $130; 48 c/o, $137; 59 c/o, $131; 92 b/f ewe, $129; D Koster, Taupo, 122 male, $121.50; 87 male, $115.50; 99 ewe, $109; 72 ewe, $114.50; Rotonui P/ship, Waihau, 80 male, $130; Elliffe Bros, Puketitiri, 45 ewe, $129; 29 b/f c/o, $137.50; D Matches, Glengarry, 55 b/f ewe, $125.50; 40 male, $135; Parks Peak Station, Wakarara, 45 male, $124; 33 m/s, $116.50; 39 ewe, $103; Kotare Farm, Havelock North, 13 m/s b/f, $136.50.

Prime sale

A good yarding of 145 head of cattle sold well at Monday's sale.

Lambs also sold well for a big yarding while a small yarding of ewes made good returns.

PRICES

Cattle - cows: (Dairy, ang-here, crossbred) Av weight, 427kg to 605kg, 142c/kg to 205.5c/kg, $607/head to $1244/head.

Heifers: (Ang, here-fries, simm-cross, ang-here) Av weight, 460kg to 615kg, $897/head to $1650/head.

Oxen: Ang, crossbred, ang-here) Av weight, 618kg to 776kg, 280.5c/kg to 290c/kg, $171'0/head to $2250/head.

Sheep - ewes: Slipe, heavy, $216; good, $150.50 to $162; med, $125, light, $71.

Lambs: Male, $126.50 to $185; b/f, $144.50 to $182. Ewe, $136 to $170.70; b/f, $138 to $153. M/s, $100 to $168; b/f, $135 to $159.