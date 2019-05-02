Today on The Country, Jamie caught up with the 2019 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Trish Rankin. He also spoke to Federated Farmers President Katie Milne, who was Dairy Woman of the Year in 2015.

On with the show:

Trish Rankin:

We talk to the newly-crowned 2019 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year - a Taranaki cow cocky and primary school teacher - who has her fingers in many farming and community pies!

Advertisement

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers (and 2015 Dairy Woman of the Year) comments on Pike River re-entry (since suspended) and why Southland Feds are fundraising to fight the Southland Water and Land Plan.

Listen below:



James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader defends the government's stance on gene-editing and planting a billion trees. But are we convinced?

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the rural property market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the latest on the global glyphosate cancer court case and about why the nation's wool clip is set to be the lowest since 1924.