It was girl power to the fore in the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year regional final.

Tokomairiro High School pupils Zoe McElrea (13) and Nicole Keen (15) won the event and Holly Clarke (16) and Tia Dougherty (15), of St Hilda's Collegiate, were second.

Third place went to Hamish Goatley (17) and Ryan Currie (15), of Gore High School

The junior final was held in conjunction with the Young Farmer of the Year Otago-Southland regional final in Milton earlier this month.

AgriKids NZ Otago-Southland winners Danny McDonald (left) , Ben Cairns and Cooper Mitchell (all 11), from Limehills School.

More than 50 TeenAg members from throughout the two regions worked in pairs to tackle a range of challenges.

Advertisement

The modules tested the pupils' practical and theoretical skills and included a quiz hosted by Te Radar.

Both the first and second-placed teams qualified for the Junior Young Farmer of the Year grand final in Hawke's Bay in July.

Cooper Mitchell, Ben Cairns and Danny McDonald from Limehills School, near Winton, won the AgriKids NZ contest.

They were among 144 pupils, working in teams of three, who tackled a series of eight fun modules and the top seven teams went head-to-head in a race-off.

Competition co-ordinator Jake Lonergan said the aim of the event was to get children excited about the opportunities in primary industries.

Chonelle Ayson, Jessie McFadzien and Hanna Lawlor, from Longford Intermediate School in Gore, were second and Archie Chittock, Flynn Hill and Shamus Young, from Blue Mountain College in Tapanui, were third. All three teams have qualified for the AgriKids NZ grand final in Hawke's Bay.