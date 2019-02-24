A new forestry training course set up by Tokomairiro Training in partnership with Johnson Forestry Service has attracted considerable interest.

It began last week with four pupils from East Otago High School, two from Taieri College and two from Tokomairiro High School.

Tokomairiro Training operates under the NZQA accreditation of Tokomairiro High School from a site in Milton.

Programme manager Lynda Allan said she was pleased with the response.

The forestry industry could take 50 people into the industry immediately following basic training, Tokomairiro Training forestry tutor Alistair McKenzie said.

Pupils would attend the course, which includes blocks of placements, each week until October.