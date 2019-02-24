Wakefield shearer Travers Baigent, who has been dominating competitions in the top of the South Island, will be waiting at least another year to test his class against the country's best.

Baigent's mother Lyn said other commitments would keep her son away from the Golden Shears in Masterton this week.

Shearing is in the Baigent family's blood, as Lyn is also a competitions points scorer and husband David is a shearing judge.

"I would like to see him go up against some other good shearers to see how he fares," said Lyn, after her son won the open final at the Kaikoura A and P Show last Saturday, the first open final at Kaikoura in three years.

It was Baigent's third win of the season, including victory at Nelson over eventual Otago Shears open winner and now Golden Shears open hopeful Brett Roberts, of Mataura.

He had also been runner-up to Golden Shears hopeful Troy Pyper, of Invercargill, at the Tapawera Sports in January, and third to Pyper and North Island visitor Jack Fagan at Reefton earlier in February.

The Kaikoura A and P Show attracted 18 shearers, including eight in the open grade, which was a marked improvement on last year, when the show resumed after the disruption caused by the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake.

Canterbury-based Chilean shearer Luis Pincol, the only entrant at Kaikoura 12 months ago, claimed another in a long list of senior titles, while Kimberley MacLean, of Motueka, won the senior event.

RESULTS from the Kaikoura A and P Show Shearing Championships Saturday, March 23:

Open final (10 sheep): Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 10min 50.3sec, 43.63pts, 1; Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora) 11min 44.37sec, 46.52pts, 2; Lyall Windleburn (Rangiora) 11min 26.06sec, 52.2pts, 3.

Senior final (8 sheep): Luis Pincol (Chile/Waimate) 11min 11.28sec, 41.81pts, 1; Duncan Higgins (Blenheim) 11min 35.75pts, 48.04pts, 2; Isaac Duckmanton (Okuku) 12min 25.69sec, 50.03pts, 3.

Intermediate final (2 sheep): Pam Irvine (Tapawera) 9min 25.28sec, 70.76pts, 1.

Junior final (3 sheep): Kimberley MacLean (Motueka) 10min 15.69sec, 40.12pts, 1; Ben Forrester (Leighfield) 9min 40.59sec, 41.7pts, 2; Dan Owen (Wales) 8min 12.72sec, 44.3pts, 3.