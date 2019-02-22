The week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to Rabobank's chief executive Todd Charteris about a couple of Business Management Programmes the bank is running.

This week's top interviews were:

Damien O'Connor:

We find the Minister of Agriculture at a food show in Dubai and on today's agenda is trade with China, the Queensland Fruit Fly, the Tasman fires and water shortage, DIRA and the latest political polls.

Advertisement

Kaila Colbin:

Is a self-titled 'Curator and Creator' who, through her organisation BOMA, is bringing the "Grow 2019" farming conference to Christchurch in April. This conference will address sustainability, disruption, transformation, adaptation, social license and the action required to ensure our farming sector is sustainable and profitable into the future.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank encourages farmers to partake in some off-farm professional development by applying for the Farm Managers Programme (applications close March 29) and the Executive Development Programme (close April 26).

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM and NZ First leader defends the government's stance on oil and gas exploration in Taranaki, a potential capital gains tax and trade relations with China plus he says Judith Collins is shamelessly coveting the National Party leadership.

Simon Bridges:

A fired-up National leader says when it comes to the Tax Working Group's proposed Capital Gains Tax "we've got to fight it as it's an assault on the Kiwi way of life".