The Best of the West game fishing tournament got under way on Sunday (a day later than planned, Saturday's wind keeping the fleet ashore).

Fifty boats have been registered for the five-day competition, which will wind up tomorrow.

Jay Sharp with the award winning marlin at the Best of the West Fishing competition in Ahipara.

As of Sunday night, Kaitaia man Jay Sharp had weighed in the heaviest fish of the Best of the West gamefishing tournament at Ahipara with a 140.5kg striped marlin, which also put him in a strong position to claim the main prize of $10,000 cash for heaviest stripey.

The Ahipara Gamefish Club was reportedly overwhelmed at the response to the inaugural four-day tournament which wraps up today. The event quickly sold out, attracting 50 boats featuring anglers from as far away as Gisborne, Cromwell and Australia.